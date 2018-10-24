Most schools would be proud to have one former pupil as an international sport star, Whitchurch High School in Cardiff has three.

Ahead of one of the biggest weekends in Welsh sporting history, Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas has a message for his former schoolmates Gareth Bale and Sam Warburton

Warburton faces Australia at Twickenham in the Rugby World Cup, while Bale is aiming for Euro 2106 qualification by winning a point in Bosnia.

Thomas is also assisted by the school, led by year nine pupils Angel and Morgan.

Watch ‪Sport Wales‬ from 20:00 BST on Friday on BBC Two Wales as year nine pupils Angel and Morgan present a special preview show. Can Wales beat Australia? Can Bale and co qualify for Euro 2016?