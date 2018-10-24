Tragedy will not stop Roberts rallying

  • From the section Wales

There is no avoiding the fact that rallying is a dangerous sport.

Yet for Dai Roberts his passion for the sport carries him through despite a series of tragedies.

Dai's youngest brother, Gareth, lost his life in an accident in 2011, whilst Dai himself was hospitalised last year after a crash in which the driver Timothy Cathcart was killed.

However, Dai has stepped back into the car and will compete in this year's Wales Rally GB.

You can watch Sport Wales every Friday on BBC Two Wales and via the BBC iPlayer

