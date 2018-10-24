There is no avoiding the fact that rallying is a dangerous sport.

Yet for Dai Roberts his passion for the sport carries him through despite a series of tragedies.

Dai's youngest brother, Gareth, lost his life in an accident in 2011, whilst Dai himself was hospitalised last year after a crash in which the driver Timothy Cathcart was killed.

However, Dai has stepped back into the car and will compete in this year's Wales Rally GB.

