Newport Gwent Dragons director of rugby Lyn Jones believes Welsh regions will remain at a disadvantage in European club competitions unless rules on employing overseas players are standardised across the competing countries.

Welsh regions are allowed only six non-Welsh qualified players in their squads as part of a funding agreement with the Welsh Rugby Union.

There is no limit in France to the number of non-French players in clubs' squads.

In last Sunday's Champions' Cup match between Ospreys and Clermont Auvergne the Welsh region had three overseas players in their 23 - Clermont had 11.

Jones also welcomes the return of Wales centre Jonathan Davies to Scarlets from Clermont next season, and said players have to realise that when they choose to move to France they are "just a piece of meat".