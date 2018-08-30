Euro rules hit Welsh regions - Jones

Newport Gwent Dragons director of rugby Lyn Jones believes Welsh regions will remain at a disadvantage in European club competitions unless rules on employing overseas players are standardised across the competing countries.

Welsh regions are allowed only six non-Welsh qualified players in their squads as part of a funding agreement with the Welsh Rugby Union.

There is no limit in France to the number of non-French players in clubs' squads.

In last Sunday's Champions' Cup match between Ospreys and Clermont Auvergne the Welsh region had three overseas players in their 23 - Clermont had 11.

Jones also welcomes the return of Wales centre Jonathan Davies to Scarlets from Clermont next season, and said players have to realise that when they choose to move to France they are "just a piece of meat".

Top videos

Top Stories

Ben Stokes

Curran & Stokes check India - in-play clips, radio & text

Marcus Ericsson's Sauber after a huge crash in Italian GP second practice

Ericsson 'OK' after huge crash at start of Italian GP second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket