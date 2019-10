Wales fly-half Dan Biggar was humbled by receiving the 2015 BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year award.

The Ospreys player beat Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, cyclist Geraint Thomas and boxer Lee Selby to the accolade in a public vote.

Wales football captain Ashley Williams, triathlete Non Stanford, taekwondo competitor Jade Jones and Para-athlete Aled Sion Davies were also nominees for the title.