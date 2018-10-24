"...Because they've been excluded because of their disabilities, they don't have the self-confidence that you and I would have. What the Warriors do is build on that self confidence."

Scrum V's Rick O'Shea visits Llanelli Warriors, a team giving players with learning disabilities the chance to play rugby at The BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park ...with a certain Wales legend makes a special guest appearance.

If this has inspired you to get involved in disability sport, take a look at the BBC Get Inspired Activity Guide.