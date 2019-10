Lee and Andrew Selby are hoping to become British boxing's first world champion brothers for almost 30 years.

Lee successfully defended his IBF world featherweight title for the second time by beating Eric Hunter in London on 9 April.

Younger brother Andrew, the 2012 Olympic fighter and former amateur world number one, will fight for the vacant British flyweight title against Louis Norman in Cardiff on 14 May.

