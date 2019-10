Llansantffraid caused one of the biggest upsets in Welsh Cup final history 20 years ago, beating the all-conquering Barry Town on penalties at the old National Stadium in Cardiff.

The game had ended 3-3 after extra time before Llansantffraid secured victory in a penalty shoot-out.

Llansantffraid, who would later be renamed The New Saints and relocate to Oswestry, won the Welsh Cup for a sixth time with victory over Airbus UK Broughton.