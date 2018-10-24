The fact Joe Ledley will be fit for Euro 2016 is music to the ears of Welsh football fans - and this rendition of the terrace chant of supporters in France will surely inspire Ledley to break into his now infamous celebratory dance.

The chant is inspired by Chaka Khan's 1983 hit single Ain't Nobody and is performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and sung by the BBC National Chorus of Wales, Mike Peters, Jay James, Dionne Bennett and Beatbox Fozzy.

The song is part of BBC Wales' Euro 2016 special 'C'mon Wales: Our Euro 2016 Singalong' which is on BBC Two Wales on Wednesday at 22:00 BST and online via BBC iPlayer