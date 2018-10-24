Vicki Randall from Cwmbran is the 2016 BBC Wales Get Inspired Sports Unsung Hero winner for her volunteering work coaching netball and football.

The 29-year-old has been instrumental in the growth of grassroots netball in Torfaen and in 2009 set up Cwmbran Youth, which now has 230 members in 14 teams.

Football is the PE Teacher's other sporting passion and she formed and coaches the Cwmbran Celtic Ladies side.

Take a look at Get Inspired's handy guide to volunteering to see how you too can get involved.