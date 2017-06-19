'I’m one of those people who'll give anything a go'

  • From the section Wales

Nia Tomos had never been in a canoe until three years ago - now she is targeting a place at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old previously played netball and also played rugby for hometown team Caernarfon and Scarlets.

She joined the UK Sport funded Podium Potential Programme after completing a successful fast track Girls4Gold training programme and is hoping to compete in the C2 500m canoe slalom in Tokyo.

If you want to find out how to get into canoeing and kayaking, read the Get Inspired guide.

