Welsh runner Dewi Griffiths believes he is getting back to form ahead of Sunday's Cardiff Half-Marathon.

The 27-year-old finished fourth in last year's event in a personal best time of 1:01'33, following that up with a marathon personal best of 2:09'49 in Frankfurt four weeks later.

Griffiths was then ruled out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast because of a stress fracture to his hip, but the Swansea Harrier is now looking to test his fitness on home soil this weekend.