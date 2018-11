Get Out, Get Active (GOGA) has been named the inaugural Getting Wales Active winner for the Wales Sport Awards 2018.

The project, running across Wrexham, Pembrokeshire and Rhondda Cynon Taf, is managed by Disability Sport Wales, thanks to Spirit of 2012 funding.

With the benefits of physical activity on mental health dominating the news agenda, GOGA sees disabled and non-disabled people take part in sporting opportunities together.