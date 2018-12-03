'I'll miss our cups of tea in hotel corridors'

  Wales

Olympic skeleton bronze medallist Laura Deas says it will be "strange" competing without her friend, team-mate and bridesmaid Lizzy Yarnold.

Yarnold retired from the sport in October after successfully defending her Olympic skeleton title in Pyeongchang earlier this year.

Deas, 30, says the pair had "a unique relationship" having spent almost a decade on the British Skeleton programme together.

The Wrexham-born athlete was speaking to Olympic bobsleigh star-turned-student journalist Mica Moore before the 2018-19 World Cup season this weekend.

