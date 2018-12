Cyclist Geraint Thomas says being named BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2018 is "massive" and caps an amazing year.

He became the first Welshman, and just the third Briton, to claim road cycling's biggest prize when he won the Tour de France in 2018.

In contention from the start, during the gruelling three-week race he become the first British rider to win on the fabled peaks of Alpe d'Huez on stage 12.