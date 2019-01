Former Wales rugby international Richard Parks says his failed attempt to set a new world record skiing solo to the South Pole was a 'harrowing' experience.

Parks, 41, set a British record in 2014 when he completed the 1150km/715 mile journey in 29 days. This time he was aiming to do it in under 24 days.

But he was forced to abort his attempt 17 days in after some of the worst weather conditions western Antarctica had seen in years took their toll on his body.