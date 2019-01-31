James ‘Flex’ Lewis, the winner of seven consecutive Mr Olympia titles, has dominated his sport and now his younger sister Ffion is aiming for the very top of the rugby world.

Scrum-half Ffion, 22, made her Wales debut in 2018 and is looking forward to playing in the 2019 Six Nations with big brother Flex looking on - 4,000 miles away.

Flex, who as a youngster dreamt of playing rugby for Wales, has become a superstar in the United States of America, but at home in Llanelli Ffion is using her brother's journey as inspiration.