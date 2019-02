Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says the Bluebirds need to try and move on from the tragic disappearance of Emiliano Sala.

Warnock says the Bluebirds were keen to add another forward to their squad on transfer deadline day but were unable to complete another deal.

"One or two of the strikers we were talking about didn't really want to come in under the circumstances," said Warnock.

"They didn't want to come in after what's happened."