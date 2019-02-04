Stanford explains move away from Leeds

  • From the section Triathlon

Former world champion triathlete Non Stanford reveals to BBC Sport Wales why she left one of the UK's leading triathlon centres to join an international training group.

The 30-year-old from Swansea, who came fourth at the 2016 Olympics, left Leeds in December after eight years and now trains under world-renowned coach Joel Filliol.

Stanford says her previous focus on 'self-coaching' was partly to blame for her years of injury struggles and believes new coach Filliol can help her reach the top of her sport again.

