Wales will host four World Cup matches with New Zealand and Sri Lanka starting their tournament campaigns at the Cardiff Wales Stadium on 1 June.

This will be followed by Afghanistan and Sri Lanka three days later before England face Bangladesh on 8 June. The final match in Cardiff will be South Africa and Afghanistan on 15 June.

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris is aiming for four capacity crowds.

"I think everyone who comes will enjoy it and hopefully it is going to leave a bit of a legacy to grow the game, particularly in Wales," said Morris.