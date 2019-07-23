It was a TV revolution set to the soundtrack of Winifred Atwell's jangly piano, whispered commentary and the click of cue on ivory.

On 23 July 1969, snooker series "Pot Black" aired for the first time, demonstrating the new BBC Two colour service.

Snooker was a sensation on colour television - suddenly all those balls, previously in various shades of grey, made perfect sense.

Six-times world champion Ray Reardon recalls how the weekly one-frame knockout tournament made stars of the players and helped transform snooker from a minority sport into one of biggest hits on TV.