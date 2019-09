Hollie Arnold is aiming for a fourth World Para Athletics Championships title after being named in Great Britain's team.

Arnold is one of 11 world champions selected for the event in Dubai from 7-15 November.

The 25-year-old says the Championships are a stepping stone for the 2020 Paralympics in Japan and she "just wants to go out there and smash it".

