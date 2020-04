The Wales lacrosse team were scheduled to be facing England, Scotland and Czech Republic this month but instead, three of the country’s most decorated players are working tirelessly in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Eleanor Gaastra, defender Emma Hawkins and attacker Ros Lloyd Rout have a combined total of over 300 international caps between them but will not be adding to that tally for a while as they undertake key roles as NHS doctors over the coming months.