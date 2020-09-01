Swimming the English Channel - paralysed from the chest down

A former army paramedic - who was paralysed from the chest down after being hit by a car - will attempt a solo swim across the English Channel.

Nerys Pearce, 38, says she ended up "18 stone and bedbound" after the accident in 2008. But after rediscovering a love of sport, she went on to compete in multiple events at the Invictus Games in 2016 and Commonwealth Games in 2018.

If weather conditions allow, she will attempt the 21-mile crossing from Dover to Calais using only her arms, starting in the early hours of Tuesday, 22 September.

