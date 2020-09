Dan Nash is not a full-time athlete and he has never run the London Marathon before.

But on Sunday the 26-year-old will line up alongside the world's best long-distance runners for the elite-only race round St James's Park.

Nash holds the British record over 50km but, when he was not included in the elite field for this year's rearranged London Marathon, he tweeted the organisers to ask for a spot.

They gave him one.