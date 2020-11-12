McKennie disappointed not to face Juventus team-mate Ramsey

  Wales

USA midfielder Weston McKennie says his Juventus team-mate Aaron Ramsey was disappointed to miss the opportunity to face him after pulling out of Wales squad through injury.

McKennie will, however, have the chance to face his former Schalke teammate Rabbi Matondo in a friendly international between Wales and the United States at Liberty Stadium, Swansea on Thursday evening (19:45 GMT).

Wales v USA: From 19:00 GMT follow live text & BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; watch live on S4C

