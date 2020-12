Teenager Tirion Thomas is the 2020 BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality Unsung Hero for her contribution to girls rugby.

Tirion was frustrated with a lack of opportunity for girls to play rugby when she was growing up in Bala, Gwynedd.

The 19-year-old Swansea University student has coached Bala's Under-13s, Under-15s and Under-18s girls teams while also captaining RGC'S Under-18 side and studying to become a midwife.