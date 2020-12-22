Welsh athletes 'disadvantaged' by lockdown

  • From the section Wales

Welsh 400m hurdler Caryl Granville fears the nation's athletes will be left behind by their rivals as the nation's level four restrictions mean sports facilities are closed.

The 31-year-old represented Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and is aiming to make the 2022 Games in Birmingham.

But because she is not classed as elite or professional, Granville cannot access any athletics track, hurdles or gym.

The Welsh Government says closing sport and leisure facilities will help reduce social mixing "in the face of worrying new information about the fast-moving mutated strain" of Covid-19.

