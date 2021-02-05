Wales faces 'lost generation' of young athletes

Wales faces a 'lost generation' of young athletes unless more are allowed to train safely at official facilities, according to leading figures across four sports.

In the current lockdown, only professional athletes or those aiming to qualify for major events like the Tokyo Olympics can train. Sport Wales says this is unlikely to change until the public health situation improves.

But the leaders of athletics, cycling, swimming and triathlon have written to Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford to call for more athletes to be allowed immediate access to training facilities.

They fear Wales' performances at future Commonwealth Games will suffer and one Welsh sprinter says she feels her training has become unsafe since she was denied access to the athletics track.