Wales faces 'lost generation' of young athletes

  • From the section Wales

Wales faces a 'lost generation' of young athletes unless more are allowed to train safely at official facilities, according to leading figures across four sports.

In the current lockdown, only professional athletes or those aiming to qualify for major events like the Tokyo Olympics can train. Sport Wales says this is unlikely to change until the public health situation improves.

But the leaders of athletics, cycling, swimming and triathlon have written to Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford to call for more athletes to be allowed immediate access to training facilities.

They fear Wales' performances at future Commonwealth Games will suffer and one Welsh sprinter says she feels her training has become unsafe since she was denied access to the athletics track.

Top videos

Top Stories

Rory Burns

England's openers make solid start against India

Timo Werner is fouled by Eric Dier

Chelsea beat disappointing Tottenham

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Lewis Hamilton wears a Black Lives Matter T-shirt

'F1 drivers should lead by example'

Hamish Watson and Tom Curry

'The expectation is going to get heavy'

Jose Mourinho

'Spurs devoid of ambition & lacking ideas'

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Joe Root

Quiz: How much do you know about Root?

  • From the section Cricket