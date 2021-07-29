Welsh rower Victoria Thornley has reached her third consecutive Olympic rowing final in her third different boat.

The 33-year-old finished second in her women’s single sculls semi-final earlier and will race for a medal in the early hours of Friday morning, something no British woman has achieved before.

Thornley finished fifth in the women’s eight at London 2012 and won silver alongside Katherine Grainger in the double sculls at Rio 2016.