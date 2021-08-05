It is not only the Olympic Games that has seen the return of baseball this year - it has also made a comeback in Wales.

The version that had been a popular summer sport in south-east Wales for more than a century has reappeared, five years after the men's league had disbanded.

BBC Sport Wales was at the 2021 Welsh Baseball Union Cup final played between Grange Albion and Newport City last weekend - the first men's final played since 2016.