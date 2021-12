Boxer Lauren Price says winning BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year for 2021 has "topped my year off".

The 27-year-old from Ystrad Mynach became the first Welsh fighter to win Olympic boxing gold when she beat China's Li Qian in the middleweight final in Tokyo.

Price also won the inaugural Olympian of the Year award - voted for by the public - in the 2021 National Lottery Awards.