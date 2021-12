Football coach John Heycock is named BBC Cyrmu Wales Sports Personality Unsung Hero for 2021.

He set up the Margam Stags Inclusion football team two years ago for children of any ability and background, and has also raised over £10,000 to help keep the club going.

John, a lifelong Swansea City fan, was presented with his award by club legend Alan Curtis.

He said he was "overwhelmed" by the recognition.