After 40 days, four working mums have completed a gruelling 3,000 mile crossing of the Atlantic Ocean.

They left La Gomera in the Canary Islands on 12 December, and arrived at Nelsons Dockyard on the Caribbean island of Antigua on Sunday.

The crew, called 'The Mothership', is made up of sisters Pippa Edwards and Felicity Ashley from Monmouthshire, Wales.

They are joined by crew mates Jo Blackshaw and Lebby Eyres, both of whom rowed in the boat race for Oxford University.

The four women wanted to inspire their combined 11 children that they can do anything they set their mind to.