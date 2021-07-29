Val Coleman is proof that age is just a number.

At 93 years old, she is a world champion and record-breaking rower.

Val's achievements are even more remarkable considering she only took up rowing a year ago, after breaking her hip.

She is now one of Fishguard and Goodwick Jemima Rowing club's most successful members, with a medal haul any athlete would be proud of.

The great-grandmother of 21 now aims to break more records when she competes in the World Indoor Rowing Championship on 25-26 February.