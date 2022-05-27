'Wheelchair backflipper' Lily Rice has been selected by Wales in para swimming for the Commonwealth Games.

The 18-year-old from Pembrokeshire became only the second woman in the world to land a backflip in a wheelchair back in 2017. She competed in wheelchair motocross (WCMX) and went on to become world champion.

She took up swimming again after watching the Tokyo Paralympics and qualified for the Commonwealth Games less than eight months later.