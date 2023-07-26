While working as a delivery driver during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Sinead Harris was diagnosed with a serious kidney disease.

By the autumn of 2022, her kidney function had reduced to just 13% and she was told she needed a transplant.

It was her uncle who would donate the organ that has given her a "new lease of life".

Within three months of surgery, Sinead, 32, took up exercise and this week will compete in both the tennis and badminton tournaments at the British Transplant Games in Coventry.

"It's amazing. I never thought I'd have the chance to pull on the Wales shirt and represent my country," she said.

The British Transplant Games has been running for more than 40 years and takes place each summer in a different host city.

About 1,000 athletes, representing hospitals across the UK, compete across a range of sports over the four days.