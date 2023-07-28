A Pembrokeshire gym owner will travel to Wisconsin in August to compete against the fittest athletes on Earth.

Moritz Neumann, 28, qualified for the global CrossFit Games with Team Rotherham - the only British team to make the grade.

He is also the only Welshman in the competition this year and says it will be a "surreal" experience rubbing shoulders with the athletes that inspired him.

