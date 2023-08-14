Welsh shooter Ben Llewellin aims to clinch qualification for next summer's Olympics at this week's World Shooting Championships in Azerbaijan.

Llewellin is the reigning world and European champion in mixed skeet with partner Amber Rutter.

And he explains why their partnership is so successful as they look to defend their title in Baku.

Llewellin, 29, is also targeting an individual medal at the competition that would book a place at Paris 2024.