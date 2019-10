14-year-old weightlifting sensation Rebekah Tiler was crowned European Youth Champion after a record-breaking performance in Lithuania.

The lifter from Denholme in Yorkshire set new European Under-15 records in both the snatch and clean and jerk as she secured three gold medals in the over 63kg category at the championships in Klaipeda, Lithuania.

Upon her return to the UK, BBC Look North's Paul Ogden caught up with Tiler at Mytholmroyd Weightlifting club.