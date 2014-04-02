Smith almost quit weightlifting

Olympic weightlifter Zoe Smith tells BBC Sport's Nick Hope that she considered quitting the sport after a series of injuries, but now believes she can challenge for medals once more.

Smith, 19, who won bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and set a new British record total lift of 211kg at the London Olympics will compete for the first time at a major international since 2012 at the European Championships in Israel.

Great Britain are taking a seven-strong squad to the event in Tel Aviv, with competition beginning on Saturday 5 April and Smith lifting on Monday.