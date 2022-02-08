Mirabai Chanu has had to work hard for her sporting success.

Carrying firewood and water to her home in the remote north-west of India, she picked up a talent for lifting weights.

Now 27, the 2017 world champion added an Olympic silver medal to her impressive collection in Tokyo.

Travelling to training by truck at 4am was just part of the regime that turned her into a fierce competitor.

Reporter: Vandna Vijay