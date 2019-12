Great Britain's Rowan Cheshire reveals to BBC Sport's Nick Hope that she "doesn't remember anything" after being knocked unconscious during the Winter Olympics.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital after falling heavily on her face during halfpipe skiing training at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park in Sochi.

Cheshire spent the night in hospital and says she will be "taking it easy" for a couple of weeks before returning to the sport.

