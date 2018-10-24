British Bobsleigh are bidding for their first Olympic gold medal since the 1964 Innsbruck Games in Sochi - a mission dubbed 'Project 50'.

In order to boost their projects the GB team have enlisted the help of leading technologists from F1 team McLaren [Applied Technologies] and British Aerospace [BAe Systems].

BBC Sport's Nick Hope speaks with British pilot John Jackson and the programme's performance director Gary Anderson about how the developments will boost their prospects in Russia.

UK only, some footage courtesy of the 'Dara O'Briain Science Club'.