Nigeria's women's bobsleigh team will make history in Pyeongchang this month as they become the first Nigerians - and the first African sled - to compete at a Winter Olympics.

Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga qualify to represent Nigeria through their parents.

They were track and field athletes before switching to winter sports, with Adigun competing in the 100m hurdles at the London 2012 Olympics.

