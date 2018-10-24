Millennials watch old GB Winter Olympics moments

Watch Great Britain at the Winter Olympics through the eyes of BBC Sport's millennial audience.

Sarah, George, Katie; Zak and Charlie; Frankie, Helen, Imogen and Sam, Jamie and James, all aged between 20 and 22 years old, watch some of Britain's greatest, funniest and controversial moments.

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK audiences only.

