Watch highlights as an inspired half-time team talk from coach Viktor Kjell spurs Great Britain's men to secure a 7-6 victory over Denmark at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: GB's Cheshire through to Olympic final after four-year wait

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.