Ester Ledecka: Two sports, two golds, same Olympics

Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka becomes the first woman to win gold medals in two sports at a Winter Olympics with victory in the snowboarding parallel giant slalom. Ledecka earned a shock win in the skiing Super G earlier in the Games.

Winter Olympics video

