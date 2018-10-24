Watch Sweden's best shots of the women's curling final as they prove too strong for hosts South Korea in an 8-3 victory at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: Stone of the month: Best shots from the curling so far

WATCH MORE: Slalom squirrel - snowboarder narrowly avoids furry intruder

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only

Find out how to get into curling with the BBC Get Inspired guide