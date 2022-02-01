Team GB snowsport athletes James Woods, Katie Ormerod, Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes describe the long list of injuries they have overcome in their ski and snowboarding careers.

All four are about to compete in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, but have had very different journeys to get there. In the documentary Free Spirits, we see what life is really like as an extreme sport athlete and learn more about the British contenders defying all the odds.

Watch Free Spirits now on BBC iPlayer or on BBC Three at 21:10 GMT on 3 February