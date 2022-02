South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon takes gold in the in the short track speed skating 1500m final as Great Britain's Farrell Treacy finishes ninth.

Treacy progressed from his semi-final after two of the favourites were disqualified for infringements, becoming the first British man to make a short track final since 2014.

